Pineapple Express Delta 8 THC Cart

by Earth's Dew

About this product

Flavor: Sweet tropical blend with cedar and pineapple tones Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge 1000mg Total Extract Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes 950mg Delta 8 THC 50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes 100% Hemp Derived No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass 510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation) Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes Delta-9-THC Content: None detected Natural Terpenes: Yes

About this brand

Earth's Dew Logo
If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. We believe the answer to all of your body's problems can be found in earth's dew.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

