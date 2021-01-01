 Loading…

Runtz Delta 8 THC Cart

by Earth's Dew

Earth's Dew Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Runtz Delta 8 THC Cart
About this product

Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high. 1000mg Total Extract Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes 950mg Delta 8 THC 50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes 100% Hemp Derived No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass 510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation) Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes Delta-9-THC Content: None detected Natural Terpenes: Yes

If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. We believe the answer to all of your body's problems can be found in earth's dew.

Runtz

Runtz
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Linalool

Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

