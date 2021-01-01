 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Sour Diesel Delta 8 THC Cart
Sativa

Sour Diesel Delta 8 THC Cart

by Earth's Dew

Write a review
Earth's Dew Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Sour Diesel Delta 8 THC Cart
Earth's Dew Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Sour Diesel Delta 8 THC Cart

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Effects: U plifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it. Flavor: Diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience. Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge More Details: 1000mg Total Extract Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes 950mg Delta 8 THC 50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes 100% Hemp Derived No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass 510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation) Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes Delta-9-THC Content: None detected Natural Terpenes: Yes

About this brand

Earth's Dew Logo
If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. We believe the answer to all of your body's problems can be found in earth's dew.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review