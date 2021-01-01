Night Train is an indica-dominant cross between Jasmine and Trainwreck released by Elemental Seeds in California. DNA Genetics also has a strain with these genetics, but they’ve named their rendition Cole Train. With a pungent and spicy aroma reminiscent of Colombian sativas, Night Train delivers a body-melting blast of relaxing euphoria perfect for unwinding after a long day. Growers will appreciate this resilient and hardy strain as it produces heavy yields following a short flowering cycle.