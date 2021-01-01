 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Night Train
Indica

Night Train

by Earthly Delights of Maine

Write a review
Earthly Delights of Maine Cannabis Flower Night Train

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Earthly Delights of Maine Logo

About this strain

Night Train

Night Train
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Night Train is an indica-dominant cross between Jasmine and Trainwreck released by Elemental Seeds in California. DNA Genetics also has a strain with these genetics, but they’ve named their rendition Cole Train. With a pungent and spicy aroma reminiscent of Colombian sativas, Night Train delivers a body-melting blast of relaxing euphoria perfect for unwinding after a long day. Growers will appreciate this resilient and hardy strain as it produces heavy yields following a short flowering cycle.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review