  5. Sugar Black Rose
Indica

Sugar Black Rose

by Earthly Delights of Maine

Earthly Delights of Maine Cannabis Flower Sugar Black Rose

About this product

About this strain

Sugar Black Rose

Sugar Black Rose

Sugar Black Rose is an indica-dominant cross of Critical Mass and Black Domina bred by Delicious Seeds. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay.

About this brand

