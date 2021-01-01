Sugar Berry Scone
About this product
Sugarberry Scone grown by East & Eye. This flower is grown in small batches, which gives the cultivator an opportunity to observe and interact with each of their plants. They are continuously working on soil building to achieve optimum plant health. From seed to flower, through harvesting and processing, East & Eye maintains a higher standard for clean, craft cannabis products.
About this brand
East & Eye Cannabis Co.
