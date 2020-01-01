 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bliss Berry

Bliss Berry

by East Fork Cultivars

Write a review
East Fork Cultivars Cannabis Flower Bliss Berry

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Swiss Bliss

Swiss Bliss

Swiss Bliss has a rather infamous history. Plants from this strain are all descended from a Swiss sativa plant that was seized by the gendarme and eventually given asylum in Holland at Paradise Seeds. The plant was hybridized with other strains to create the mostly sativa hybrid that is known as Swiss Bliss. These plants are hardy growers but do best indoors and flower at 9 weeks. Space may be a concern as they are known for their abundant branching, but when given the space, they can produce very high yields. Flowers usually show an abundance of frosty crystals and the aroma of sour fruit.

About this brand

East Fork Cultivars Logo
Mission | Develop and preserve sustainable sungrown farming methods to produce the highest quality organic CBD cannabis with a resolute commitment to environmental and social responsibility. *** East Fork Cultivars is an OLCC licensed and Clean Green Certified® 10 acre farm located in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley. *** We're devoted to the development and preservation of sungrown cannabis and believe that sustainable farming methods produce superior high CBD cannabis. Our desire to provide Oregonians with a quality plant based medicine drives our selection of cultivars, or cannabis strains, that are high in CBD. *** Our farm is in the small town of Takilma located in Southern Oregon, between the pristine waters of the East Fork of the Illinois River and the Siskiyou Wilderness — the heart of the world’s best sungrown cannabis environment. *** Here, on our small family farm, is where all our cannabis is organically grown. We create a balanced and healthy ecosystem by caring for the soil, the water, the air, and we introduce plant partners for optimal symbiosis. *** * OLCC Licensed, 2017 * Clean Green Certified®, 2017