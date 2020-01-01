 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Bubba Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Indica

Bubba Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by East Fork Cultivars

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

East Fork Cultivars Logo
Mission | Develop and preserve sustainable sungrown farming methods to produce the highest quality organic CBD cannabis with a resolute commitment to environmental and social responsibility. *** East Fork Cultivars is an OLCC licensed and Clean Green Certified® 10 acre farm located in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley. *** We're devoted to the development and preservation of sungrown cannabis and believe that sustainable farming methods produce superior high CBD cannabis. Our desire to provide Oregonians with a quality plant based medicine drives our selection of cultivars, or cannabis strains, that are high in CBD. *** Our farm is in the small town of Takilma located in Southern Oregon, between the pristine waters of the East Fork of the Illinois River and the Siskiyou Wilderness — the heart of the world’s best sungrown cannabis environment. *** Here, on our small family farm, is where all our cannabis is organically grown. We create a balanced and healthy ecosystem by caring for the soil, the water, the air, and we introduce plant partners for optimal symbiosis. *** * OLCC Licensed, 2017 * Clean Green Certified®, 2017