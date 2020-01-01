Mission | Develop and preserve sustainable sungrown farming methods to produce the highest quality organic CBD cannabis with a resolute commitment to environmental and social responsibility. *** East Fork Cultivars is an OLCC licensed and Clean Green Certified® 10 acre farm located in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley. *** We're devoted to the development and preservation of sungrown cannabis and believe that sustainable farming methods produce superior high CBD cannabis. Our desire to provide Oregonians with a quality plant based medicine drives our selection of cultivars, or cannabis strains, that are high in CBD. *** Our farm is in the small town of Takilma located in Southern Oregon, between the pristine waters of the East Fork of the Illinois River and the Siskiyou Wilderness — the heart of the world’s best sungrown cannabis environment. *** Here, on our small family farm, is where all our cannabis is organically grown. We create a balanced and healthy ecosystem by caring for the soil, the water, the air, and we introduce plant partners for optimal symbiosis. *** * OLCC Licensed, 2017 * Clean Green Certified®, 2017