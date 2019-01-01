 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Josh D OG

Josh D OG

by Echo Electuary

Write a review
Echo Electuary Concentrates Cartridges Josh D OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

10.2% Terpenes 76.0% Cannabinoids 50% Live Nectar : 50% Distillate Strain Lineage: SFV OG X Triangle Kush X Hell's OG Cultivator: Benson Arbor

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Josh D OG

Josh D OG

Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.   

About this brand

Echo Electuary Logo
Oregon Producer, Extracts and Edibles Processor