Narnia

Echo Electuary

About this product

Total Terpenes 4.5% Total Cannabinoids 81.97% Shatter Strain Lineage: Jack Herer x Trainwreck Cultivator: Sugar Top Buddery

About this strain

Narnia, a strain developed by Advanced Growing Technologies, is the stimulating sativa-dominant cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. It has an incredibly fast onset, imbuing consumers with an amplified sense of their imaginations while promoting upbeat physical activity. This long-lasting strain has massive trichome production and a terpene profile rich with citrus tang, spice, and a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Narnia to enhance mood, encourage creativity, and nullify lethargy.

About this brand

Echo Electuary Logo
Oregon Producer, Extracts and Edibles Processor