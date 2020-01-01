 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Purple Martian Kush Terps on the Rocks 1g

Purple Martian Kush Terps on the Rocks 1g

by Echo Electuary

Write a review
Echo Electuary Concentrates Solvent Purple Martian Kush Terps on the Rocks 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Purple Martian Kush Terps on the Rocks 1g by Echo Electuary

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Martian Kush

Purple Martian Kush

Purple Martian Kush is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush, Blackberry Kush, and Martian Mean Green. Its fluffy buds burst with fruity and berry aromas when broken apart, welcoming you to indulge in the euphoria Purple Martian Kush has to offer. Beginning in the head and radiating out to the rest of the body, this indica’s relaxing, blissful effects leave no muscles untouched.

About this brand

Echo Electuary Logo
Oregon Producer, Extracts and Edibles Processor