Purple Martian Kush is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush, Blackberry Kush, and Martian Mean Green. Its fluffy buds burst with fruity and berry aromas when broken apart, welcoming you to indulge in the euphoria Purple Martian Kush has to offer. Beginning in the head and radiating out to the rest of the body, this indica’s relaxing, blissful effects leave no muscles untouched.