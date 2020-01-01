 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Where's My Bike??? Nugrun Sauce 1g

by Echo Electuary

Echo Electuary Concentrates Solvent Where's My Bike??? Nugrun Sauce 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Where's My Bike??? Nugrun Sauce 1g by Echo Electuary

About this strain

Where's My Bike

Where's My Bike

Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.  

