  5. Alien Cookie OG Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Alien Cookie OG Shatter 1g

by Echo Extracts

Echo Extracts Concentrates Solvent Alien Cookie OG Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Alien Cookies

Alien Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.

