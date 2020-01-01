 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Wreck Shatter 1g

by Echo Extracts

Echo Extracts Concentrates Solvent Blue Wreck Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Blue Wreck

Blue Wreck

Blue Wreck, also called Blueberry Trainwreck, is a hybrid strain primarily led by its sativa influence. A cross between Blueberry and Trainwreck, Blue Wreck’s flavor is a complex mix of sweet berry, sour fruit, and tangy skunk. Its effects are typically described as clear-headed and active, with a burst of calm euphoria that can help you maintain a positive outlook throughout the day.

