Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Blue Wreck, also called Blueberry Trainwreck, is a hybrid strain primarily led by its sativa influence. A cross between Blueberry and Trainwreck, Blue Wreck’s flavor is a complex mix of sweet berry, sour fruit, and tangy skunk. Its effects are typically described as clear-headed and active, with a burst of calm euphoria that can help you maintain a positive outlook throughout the day.