 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Boss OG Crumble 1g

Boss OG Crumble 1g

by Echo Extracts

Write a review
Echo Extracts Concentrates Solvent Boss OG Crumble 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Boss OG

Boss OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Boss OG by Dark Heart Nursery is a fragrant OG Kush phenotype with similar qualities to Fire OG. This strain emits telltale OG aromas of lemon, lime, and fuel, and offers consumers happy, relaxing effects that can trim away stress and pain. Boss OG produces an abundance of cannabis buds over its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle, so DHN recommends that growers double trellising for added stability. Its generous yield and excellent flavor make Boss OG a rewarding grow for intermediate cultivators.    

About this brand

Echo Extracts Logo