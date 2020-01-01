 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dragon Breath Live Resin 1g

by Echo Extracts

About this strain

Dragon's Breath

Dragon's Breath

Dragon's Breath is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between the two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Northern Lights. Its balanced, clear-headed effects are ushered in by a distinctive spicy aroma that hints at this hybrid's Haze ancestor. Some patients may find Dragon's Breath particularly helpful in burning off pain, depression, and anxiety throughout the day.

