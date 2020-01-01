 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Humboldt Dream Crumble 1g

Humboldt Dream Crumble 1g

by Echo Extracts

Write a review
Echo Extracts Concentrates Solvent Humboldt Dream Crumble 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Humboldt Dream

Humboldt Dream

Humboldt Dream is Humboldt Seed’s Purple Panty Dropper combined with Blue Dream. This strain takes the sensuous body high of the Purple Panty Dropper and adds the pseudo-stimulation of Blue Dream to elicit a mental aloofness. Expect a hazy couchlock that encourages appetite and creativity.  

About this brand

Echo Extracts Logo