  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Super Lemon Haze Crumble 1g
Sativa

Super Lemon Haze Crumble 1g

by Echo Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Echo Extracts Logo