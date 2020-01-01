 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Tutti Fruity Shatter 1g

Tutti Fruity Shatter 1g

by Echo Extracts

Write a review
Echo Extracts Concentrates Solvent Tutti Fruity Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti

As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.

About this brand

Echo Extracts Logo