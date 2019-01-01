Purple Panty Dropper half gram pre roll pack
by Eco Pharm
About this product
5 cones filled with half a gram of our premium flower along with 5 matches for a convenient all in one on the go pack. We roll our pre rolls the way we want to smoke them, ground so they draw well and don't run as easily. Not filled with trim or pop corn buds, but with flower grown with the full power of the Oklahoma sun.
About this strain
Purple Panty Dropper
A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.