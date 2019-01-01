707 Truthband half gram pre roll pack
About this product
5 cones filled with half a gram of our premium flower along with 5 matches for a convenient all in one on the go pack. We roll our pre rolls the way we want to smoke them, ground so they draw well and don't run as easily. Not filled with trim or pop corn buds, but with flower grown with the full power of the Oklahoma sun.
About this strain
707 Truthband
Crossing two carefully selected True OG phenotypes, 707 Truthband was developed by Emerald Mountain Seeds. Buds grow dense and heavy on strong stalks with beautiful red and purple hues. Aromas have notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil, and pine, and its long-lasting high is both cerebral and physical.