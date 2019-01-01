 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
707 Truthband King size pre roll

by Eco Pharm

707 Truthband King size pre roll

About this product

We roll our pre rolls the way we want to smoke them, we use a gram and a half of only our premium flower grown in the Oklahoma sun.

About this strain

707 Truthband

707 Truthband

Crossing two carefully selected True OG phenotypes, 707 Truthband was developed by Emerald Mountain Seeds. Buds grow dense and heavy on strong stalks with beautiful red and purple hues. Aromas have notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil, and pine, and its long-lasting high is both cerebral and physical. 

About this brand

We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.