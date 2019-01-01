707 Truthband Solar joint
by Eco Pharm
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our solar joints are a gram and a half of premium flower grown by the Oklahoma sun. We then "paint" the outside of the pre roll with live resin and kief of the same strain. This makes one of our solar sticks a great party joint or when you just want to have an awesome high.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
707 Truthband
Crossing two carefully selected True OG phenotypes, 707 Truthband was developed by Emerald Mountain Seeds. Buds grow dense and heavy on strong stalks with beautiful red and purple hues. Aromas have notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil, and pine, and its long-lasting high is both cerebral and physical.