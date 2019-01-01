Apple Cider Caramels
About this product
This is our first flavor of caramel, we will be producing "seasonal" caramel flavors as the weather changes. These delicious apple cider caramels are soft and will melt in your mouth just like grandma used to make. All edibles from Eco Pharm are made with distillate and have CBD added as well for a heightened effect.
About this brand
Eco Pharm
We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.