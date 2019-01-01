 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Apple Cider Caramels

by Eco Pharm

This is our first flavor of caramel, we will be producing "seasonal" caramel flavors as the weather changes. These delicious apple cider caramels are soft and will melt in your mouth just like grandma used to make. All edibles from Eco Pharm are made with distillate and have CBD added as well for a heightened effect.

We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.