B-52 Bomber Run 5 Pack

by Eco Pharm

Our "B-52 Bomber Run" 5 packs include 5 half gram pre rolls, rolled from flower, never trim, that we grow ourselves in our greenhouse. We then paint the pre rolls in live resin that we produce and roll them in strain specific kief. Our pre roll packs are designed to be as convenient as possible, they come child resistant and include matches and a strike plate.

We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.