Blueberry Muffin king size pre roll
by Eco PharmWrite a review
About this product
We roll our pre rolls the way we want to smoke them, we use a gram and a half of only our premium flower grown in the Oklahoma sun.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.