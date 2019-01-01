Blueberry Muffin Solar joint
About this product
Our solar joints are a gram and a half of premium flower grown by the Oklahoma sun. We then "paint" the outside of the pre roll with live resin and kief of the same strain. This makes one of our solar sticks a great party joint or when you just want to have an awesome high.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.