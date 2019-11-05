 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

by Eco Pharm

Write a review
Eco Pharm Concentrates Ingestible Chocolate Chip Cookie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We offer our chocolate chip cookies in a range of dosages to allow everyone to be able to enjoy. If you have a lower tolerance or have a busy day our low dose cookie has an amazing relaxing feeling, or if you need to get a great night sleep or are hanging out watching a funny movie on the weekend our higher dosages offer a great giggly melt into the bed feeling. We make our cookies with a 2.5 to 1 THC to CBD ratio to broaden the effect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Eco Pharm Logo
We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.