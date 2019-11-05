About this product

We offer our chocolate chip cookies in a range of dosages to allow everyone to be able to enjoy. If you have a lower tolerance or have a busy day our low dose cookie has an amazing relaxing feeling, or if you need to get a great night sleep or are hanging out watching a funny movie on the weekend our higher dosages offer a great giggly melt into the bed feeling. We make our cookies with a 2.5 to 1 THC to CBD ratio to broaden the effect.