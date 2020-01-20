 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Headband Crumble

Headband Crumble

by Eco Pharm

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Eco Pharm Concentrates Solvent Headband Crumble

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Butane extracted dried Headband flower grown in our greenhouse.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Arusen713

There isn’t anything that Eco Pharm makes that’s not amazing! Top of the line crumble! Mellow and relaxing. Taste is always on point!! Never let down by Eco Pharm!

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Eco Pharm Logo
We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.