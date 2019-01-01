 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Headband half gram pre roll pack

by Eco Pharm

Eco Pharm Cannabis Pre-rolls Headband half gram pre roll pack

About this product

5 cones filled with half a gram of our premium flower along with 5 matches for a convenient all in one on the go pack. We roll our pre rolls the way we want to smoke them, ground so they draw well and don't run as easily. Not filled with trim or pop corn buds, but with flower grown with the full power of the Oklahoma sun.

About this strain

707 Headband

This strain emerged from the Humboldt County, California and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush. 707 Headband plants flower in 9 to 11 weeks and usually have large yields. This strain is known to have high THC levels and can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most users feeling “heady” and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.

About this brand

We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.