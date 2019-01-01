 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Peppermint Lozenges

by Eco Pharm

We are proud to roll out our all natural peppermint lozenge for those Oklahoma days that make your throat hurt or you have just been coughing a lot. These are 10 Mg THC 4 Mg CBD each, which is just enough to make you forget about whatever it was that was bothering you.

We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.