Peppermint Lozenges
by Eco PharmWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We are proud to roll out our all natural peppermint lozenge for those Oklahoma days that make your throat hurt or you have just been coughing a lot. These are 10 Mg THC 4 Mg CBD each, which is just enough to make you forget about whatever it was that was bothering you.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Eco Pharm
We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.