 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Purple Panty Dropper king size pre roll

Purple Panty Dropper king size pre roll

by Eco Pharm

Write a review
Eco Pharm Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Panty Dropper king size pre roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We roll our pre rolls the way we want to smoke them, we use a gram and a half of only our premium flower grown in the Oklahoma sun.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Panty Dropper

Purple Panty Dropper

A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.  

About this brand

Eco Pharm Logo
We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.