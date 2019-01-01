Purple Panty Dropper king size pre roll
by Eco Pharm
About this product
We roll our pre rolls the way we want to smoke them, we use a gram and a half of only our premium flower grown in the Oklahoma sun.
About this strain
Purple Panty Dropper
A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.