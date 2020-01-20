 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Purple Panty Dropper Live Resin

by Eco Pharm

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Butane extracted fresh frozen Purple Panty Dropper grown in our greenhouse.

Arusen713

By far my most favorite resin! The most pleasant and energizing high that doesn’t leave me stuck but also helps with my anxiety. This resin is pure quality!! Hands down the best!!

About this strain

Purple Panty Dropper

A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.  

About this brand

We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.