Arusen713
on January 20th, 2020
By far my most favorite resin! The most pleasant and energizing high that doesn’t leave me stuck but also helps with my anxiety. This resin is pure quality!! Hands down the best!!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Butane extracted fresh frozen Purple Panty Dropper grown in our greenhouse.
A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.