Queen Sangria Solar joint
Our solar joints are a gram and a half of premium flower grown by the Oklahoma sun. We then "paint" the outside of the pre roll with live resin and kief of the same strain. This makes one of our solar sticks a great party joint or when you just want to have an awesome high.
Eco Pharm
We are a licensed medical marijuana grower and processor in Oklahoma, focused on producing the best quality medicine the Oklahoma sun can offer.