About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Big Fettt Sour Blue Raspberry is a treat you’ll come to love. Take a moment to enjoy this delicious soft and chewy candy, made with real fruit juice! Ingredients: Sugar, glucose syrup, modified corn starch, pear juice concentrate, tartaric acid, citric acid, artificial flavour, lactic acid, sodium citrate, colour.
About this brand
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!