About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% You may not be able to drink out of these Blue Lemonade bottles, but you’ll sure enjoy their flavor! Each sour gummy candy has an irresistible blue Lemonade flavor. Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, modified corn starch,fumaric acid, citric acid, lactic acid,natural and artificial flavor, artificial color
About this brand
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!