Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Pop a Blue Raspberry into your mouth and taste the mild sour tang flavor burst in your mouth with each and every berry. Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, modified starch, fruit juice, gelatin, citric acid, sorbitol, lactic acid, fumaric acid, natural and artificial flavors, natural and artificial colours.
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!