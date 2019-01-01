 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Bones Gummy Candies (200mg)

Bones Gummy Candies (200mg)

by Ed 'n Bill's

Write a review
Ed 'n Bill's Edibles Candy Bones Gummy Candies (200mg)

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% These Bones candies are always soft and chewy – a great way to satisfy that sour craving. Features a delicious, tangy, sour-turning-to-sweet flavor! Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, fruit juice, gelatine, citric acid, sorbitol, natural and artificial flavours, artificial colours, vegetable oil, carnauba wax.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ed 'n Bill's Logo
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!