About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% What more can you want then a sweet and malty taste of cherry with a punch of sour flavor! Ingredients: Sugar, glucose syrup, modified corn starch, tartaric acid, citric acid, lactic acid, sodium citrate, artificial flavour, colour.
0 customer reviews
About this brand
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!