Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% The fun size gummy cupcakes are just as sweet and delicious as an actual cupcake! Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar from beets, sugar,dextrose, gelatin, citric and malic acid, sorbitol from fruits and vegetables, natural and artificial flavors, vegetable oil and carmauba wax.
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!