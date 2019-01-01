About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg Dream sticks have a delicious butter cookie and caramel center that are coated with milk chocolate. The perfect snack for caramel lovers! Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Flour, Milk Solids, Vegetable Fat, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Cocoa Powder, Salt, Natural Flavor (Vanilla Extract).
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!