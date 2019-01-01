 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Dream Sticks – Caramel (200mg)

Dream Sticks – Caramel (200mg)

by Ed 'n Bill's

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg Dream sticks have a delicious butter cookie and caramel center that are coated with milk chocolate. The perfect snack for caramel lovers! Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Flour, Milk Solids, Vegetable Fat, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Cocoa Powder, Salt, Natural Flavor (Vanilla Extract).

About this brand

Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!