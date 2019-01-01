About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Sour Grapefruit Slices resemble slices of grapefruits, with the same bittersweet flavor they’re known for, with a sugary outside coating. Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, modified corn starch, citric acid, sodium citrate, mineral oil, carnauba wax, artificial and natural flavours, colour including tartrazine
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!