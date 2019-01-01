About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Grape Slices are a delicious sour gummy candy that you will love to devour. Sour candy never tasted so tangy! Ingredients: Sugar, glucose syrup, modified corn starch, tartaric acid, citric acid, sodium citrate, lactic acid, natural and artificial flavours, colour.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!