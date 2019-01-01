 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. KitKarma – Peanut Butter (200mg)

KitKarma – Peanut Butter (200mg)

by Ed 'n Bill's

Write a review
Ed 'n Bill's Edibles Candy KitKarma – Peanut Butter (200mg)

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg Kit Karma – Peanut Butter has a great chocolaty goodness taste with a big hit of smooth peanut butter and crispy wafer! Ingredients: sugar and icing sugar, modified milk ingredients, cocoa butter, peanuts, wheat flour, cocoa mass, palm oil, peanut flour, sunflower lecithin, salt, natural flavor, sodium bicarbonate, may contain tree nuts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ed 'n Bill's Logo
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!