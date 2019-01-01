About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg Kit Karma – Peanut Butter has a great chocolaty goodness taste with a big hit of smooth peanut butter and crispy wafer! Ingredients: sugar and icing sugar, modified milk ingredients, cocoa butter, peanuts, wheat flour, cocoa mass, palm oil, peanut flour, sunflower lecithin, salt, natural flavor, sodium bicarbonate, may contain tree nuts.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!