Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Pucker up for a sour take on our sweet Gummie Worms. Each Sour gummie worm is dusted with a sour coating giving it a tart bite. Ingredients: Sugar, glucose syrup, gelatin, citric acid, fumaric acid, natural and artificial flavours, sodium citrate, polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, and tartrazine.
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!