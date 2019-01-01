About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% The soft and chewy sugar-coated candy that’s sour at first then turns sweet in your mouth. In vibrant red and orange hues these gummies are enough when you’re craving passionate fruit flavored love. Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, modified starch, fruit juice, gelatin, citric acid, sorbitol, lactic acid, fumaric acid, tartrzaine, natural and artificial flavors, natural and artificial colours.
