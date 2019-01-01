About this product
Made with Distillate. 100mg THC per Crispie. Potency: 90% A great alternative to marijuana brownies and/or similar desserts, especially for anyone who doesn’t like chocolate or is simply looking for a new, equally sweet option. Ingredients: Toasted rice cereal, corn syrup, fructose, vegetable oil, sugar, corn syrup.
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!