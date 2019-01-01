About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% What’s the key to life? Nobody really knows, but one thing is for sure – that key is a sugary sour, multicoloured chewy candy key for everyone to enjoy! These super sour keys will evoke the nostalgia of gathering all your change and heading to the corner store to purchase your favourite childhood treat. Ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, modified corn starch, gelatin, citric acid, tartaric acid, fumaric acid, colour including tartrazine natural and artifical flavours.