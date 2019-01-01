 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sour Keys (200mg)

Sour Keys (200mg)

by Ed 'n Bill's

Write a review
Ed 'n Bill's Edibles Candy Sour Keys (200mg)

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% What’s the key to life? Nobody really knows, but one thing is for sure – that key is a sugary sour, multicoloured chewy candy key for everyone to enjoy! These super sour keys will evoke the nostalgia of gathering all your change and heading to the corner store to purchase your favourite childhood treat. Ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, modified corn starch, gelatin, citric acid, tartaric acid, fumaric acid, colour including tartrazine natural and artifical flavours.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ed 'n Bill's Logo
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!