Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Sour Gummy Poppers are fun, colorful, and chewy candies! These gummies are fruity and sour in flavor, and finished with a dusting of fine sugar. Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, sorbitol, lactic acid, citric acid, fumaric acid, artificial colours including titanium dioxide and tartrazine, natural and artificial flavours.
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!